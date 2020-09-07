Haaland Tipped To Reach Height Set By Messi, Ronaldo

Norway boss, Lars Lagerback has compared Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg for €20 million after scoring 44 goals in 40 appearances in the 2019/2020 campaign.

He has now been tipped to reach the height set by Messi and his Portuguese rival, Ronaldo.

Lagerback told a press conference: “I’ve maybe been around too long but I have never seen a guy since maybe Messi or Ronaldo that developed at such a young age.

“That’s very unique and he has all the possibilities to become a really world-class player – if you look at the offensive third of the pitch and in the box then he’s already absolutely top class.

“He perhaps has a little bit more to do in the link play but being so young, he’s already at a really high level.

“With the qualities he already has and his focused personality – if he can stay free from injury then he can be a really top-class player.”