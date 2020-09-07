Cashier Bags 15 Years Imprisonment For Embezzling N9.1m

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos has sentenced a 60-year old cashier, Yakubu Mekodo to 15 years imprisonment for embezzling N9. 1 million.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, on Monday, sentenced Mekodo, following his guilty plea to the embezzlement charge.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N150,000 or spend five years in prison.

He also ordered that the convict to paid N8.5 million as compensation or spend another 10 years in prison.

The judge said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported at the Nigeria Police Area Command office in Jos on Jan. 6 2015 by Mr Azuatalam Osigwe of Vital Foam Jos, the complainant.

Dabit said that the convict in a confessional statement said he used part of the money to buy two cars and other personal things.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 322 and 309 of the Penal Code law. (NAN)