BBNaija 2020: The Things I Miss About Erica – Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya has revealed what he misses about Erica who got disqualified from the BBNaija reality TV show.
Erica got disqualified by Biggie who accused her of breaking the rules of the BBNaija house.
This was after she poured water on the bed she was to share with Prince and also bullied Laycon.
Hours after he disqualification, Kiddwaya whom she dated in the house said that he was already missing her.
Kiddwaya told Trickytee, “I dey miss this girl small sha….I miss her a lot. When I see her face it makes me happy and the way she used to come sit on my laps.
“I know very well that for sure when I’m done here, I’ll help her anyway I can.”
