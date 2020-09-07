Adoration Ministries Defends Mbaka Over BBNaija Comment

Adoration Ministry Enugu has come to the defense of Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka over comments he made on the confrontation between two housemates in the BBNaija show.

According to a viral video, Mbaka reacted to a scene from the BBNaija show which shows Erica insulting Laycon for claiming that she tried to kiss him.

The clergyman predicted that the outburst by Erica will cost her the chance to win the N85 million grand prize money the show offers.

His prediction apparently came to pass as she got disqualified from the show for breaching house rules.

This led to a heavy backlash on the clergyman from Nigerians who wondered why he’s busy watching the reality TV show amid problems in the country.

He has now been defended by his church through a statement issued on Facebook.

It reads: “Fr. Mbaka spent time preaching on tolerance, forgiveness, love, dialogue, patience, with agreement prayer using Zachariah chapter 1 to chapter 14, especially between husbands and wives as the central theme of the Sunday’s liturgy was fraternal correction with love.

“He referred to what transpired between two housemates in the BBNaija as an example. He could have seen a clip of the BBNaija show as any of us who is not yet in heaven could inadvertently have seen, or he could have got it from discussions.

“But the fact remains that Erica was not tolerant. Unfortunately, mischief-makers copied only the reference to BBNaija, which was only used as an example and overlooked the whole message. Contextlessness implies meaninglessness.

“When something is taken out of its context, it loses its meaning. Even a verse from the Bible taken out of its context loses its meaning and can have disastrous consequences!!!”.