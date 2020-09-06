Where My Fight Started With Oshiomhole – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has revealed what started his fight with former All Progressives Party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking on Saturday during the closing moments of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaigns in Oredo local government, Obaseki said he will bury Oshiomhole politically.

Obaseki faces a stiff challenge with APC’s Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the September 19 governorship election.

“As a sitting Governor, Oshiomhole decides to pick who will represent me in my House of Assembly.”

“Can you imagine the insult? That was where this fight started,” Obaseki said.

“Because he believes, in his own mind, that Benin people are like chickens when you throw corn, they will run after the corn.”

“This election is a contest with Oshiomhole. We have dealt with him at the national level, we will bury him politically in this election; because he has no regard for Benin people, he has no regard for us in Oredo, and we will show him that he is nothing,” he added.