VIDEO: Watch Lucy’s Eviction From BBNaija Lockdown house

Controversial BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Lucy, has been evicted from the show on Sunday night’s live eviction reality TV show.
Lucy had the least vote after she was up for eviction with the likes of Laycon, Kidwaya, Vee, Trickytee and Nengi.
The drama queen left the house without hugging or shaking any of the other housemates but simply waved and said, “Bye, it was a pleasure”.
