Solskjaer Reportedly Speaking With Sancho; He WANTS Man Utd Move

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly in talks with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho for a switch to Old Trafford.
That’s according to Norwegian journalist Fredrik Filtvedt, of Dagbladet.
Sancho is keen to see the deal done and Solskjaer has urged vice-chairman Ed Woodward to find an agreement with Dortmund.
“Small update on Jadon Sancho: Solskjaer has talked to him several times,” Filtvedt said on his Twitter account.
“Sancho tops the club’s wish list and even wants a transfer to United. Solskjær’s simple message to Woodward: Fix it!” [TB]
