Police Vow To Rescue Dariye’s Father From Kidnappers At All Cost

The Plateau State Police Command have on Sunday vowed to rescue Defwan Dariye, the father of a former governor of the state Joshua Dariye, at all cost.
The over 90-year-old victim, was in June 2020 kidnapped at his residence in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state by gunmen, who whisked him away to an unknown destination.
About two weeks after his kidnap, the gunmen later contacted his family and demanded N100 million ransom before they could release him.
Spokesman of the state police command, Ubah Ogaba, told The PUNCH in Jos on Sunday that they had not given up on efforts to rescue Pa Dariye.
He stated that a security challenge, like kidnapping, required discreet investigation.
Ogaba said “We are still investigating the matter. We will not spare any efforts until we find him no matter how long it takes while those found to be involved in his abduction will not go unpunished”.
