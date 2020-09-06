BBNaija: Erica Sent Home After Disqualification For Violating Rules

The race is over for Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemate, Erica, after she was disqualified for violating the rules and regulations of the house.

She was found her guilty of verbally assaulting Laycon. He said her words to Laycon graduated from mere insults to complete disrespect to her housemate and the whole Big Brother Naija process.

During the outburst last night, she refused to listen to her fellow housemates; Kiddwaya and Triktyee who tried calming her down, further compounding her problems.

She was also guilty of disrespect to the organizers after she was caught spying on see the production team of the show which he said is a

