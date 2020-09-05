Why I Extended My Loan Spell At Arsenal – Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has said that his desire to win titles with Arsenal informed his decision to extend his loan spell with the English Premier League side.

Ceballosenjoyed his first loan spell after joining the club from Real Madrid and has had an extension confirmed last night.

The Spaniard who won the FA Cup and Community Shield with Arsenal turned down a return to Madrid and offers from other Spanish clubs.

“I’m very pleased to be back with Arsenal where I had such a good time last season,” he told Arsenal’s official website

“I am very happy to have come back to a club where I feel important.

He added: “It’s true that I had other options, such as staying at Real Madrid and going back to the Spanish league, where there were teams interested in me.

“I spoke to the coach last season, before the FA Cup final, and told him that I wanted to stay at Arsenal and win titles. I would be really happy with what Mikel [Arteta] had built at the club since I came in.

“I had a great time at this club last season, and there was never any doubt in my mind that I wanted to come back.”