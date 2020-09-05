UEFA Nations League: Portugal Thump Croatia 4-1

Defending champions of the UEFA Nations League, Portugal, ran riot against Croatia in Porto as they begin their title defence with a 4-1 win.

The hosts were all over Croatia in the first half, hitting the post three times and drawing several excellent saves out of Dominik Livakovic.

The Croats eventually cracked four minutes before half-time when Joao Cancelo cut infield and hit a long shot that Livakovic could only tip into the top corner.