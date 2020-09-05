UEFA Nations League: Portugal Thump Croatia 4-1

Defending champions of the UEFA Nations League, Portugal, ran riot against Croatia in Porto as they begin their title defence with a 4-1 win.
The hosts were all over Croatia in the first half, hitting the post three times and drawing several excellent saves out of Dominik Livakovic.
The Croats eventually cracked four minutes before half-time when Joao Cancelo cut infield and hit a long shot that Livakovic could only tip into the top corner.
Diogo Jota added another early in the second half with a smart finish after a chipped through pass by Raphael Guerreiro.
With twenty minutes to go Joao Felix drilled in a third that went through Livakovic. Bruno Petkovic slotted a consolation for Croatia in injury time, before Andre Silva added another for the home side.
Portugal will now travel to Solna to play Sweden in the second round of group matches on Tuesday, while Croatia head to Paris to take on France. (Euro Sport)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.