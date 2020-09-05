Sanwo-Olu Suspends LSFVCB Secretary Over 5% Levy

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has suspended the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Bamidele Balogun.

This comes after a notice from the LSFVCB imposed a 5% levy on all audio and visual content streamed on all physical and digital platforms around Lagos.

This is seen in a letter issued by the board to the Managing Director of Iroko TV and signed by Balogun.

The letter demands the “immediate payment of 5% levy on all audio and visual content produced, sold, distributed, marketed, exhibited, streamed, downloaded and shared across all physical and digital platform situate, lying and being within the state.”

Balogun has now been suspended as revealed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho.

Omotosho said that the executive secretary got suspended because he wasn’t authorized to make the announcement.

He also said that the administration of Sanwo-Olu is not insensitive to the fact that the entertainment business in the state has been hit by coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no levy on audio and visual contents of all physical and digital platforms in Lagos State.

“The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mr. Bamidele Balogun, is said to have announced a five per cent levy.

“The government hereby dissociates itself from the said announcement in the media.

“The Executive Secretary, who was not authorised to make such an announcement, has been suspended, pending an administrative enquiry,” he said.