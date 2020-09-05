REVEALED: Rose’s Spat With Mourinho Before Defender’s January Exit

Tottenham fullback Danny Rose’s confrontation with manager Jose Mourinho before January exit to Newcastle United has been revealed.

Tribal Football reports that the confrontation between both men was filmed in a club fly-on-the-wall documentary.

The Mirror reports it began in Mourinho’s ­office, after Tottenham’s 0-0 draw at Watford. Rose asks Mourinho: “I was wondering what the problem is.” The Spurs boss responds: “What do you mean?”

Rose continues: “The way I’ve been treated. I was excited when you were appointed manager. But if you don’t want me to play tell me now and I will stay at home and train at home.”

Mourinho says: “I think you didn’t play well. Then, the next game against ­Middlesbrough, Japhet ­Tanganga played so well and was so strong, so defensive and didn’t make any mistakes. I couldn’t say you would then be first choice or play every match. It depends on you.”

However, Rose responded: “I respect when you say I didn’t play well against ­ Liverpool, which is true. But I play once every four weeks.

“Do you want me to be Man of the Match, to give my best performance when I play one game and then I don’t play again for weeks? It’s not fair.”

It is then that both men ­dispense with the niceties.

Mourinho asks: “What do you want me to do, do you…”

But Rose cuts in: “No, no. You’re the manager. You’re ­saying to me that I was s*** against Liverpool!”

“No, no, no. Not s***,” says Mourinho.

“OK, not s***,” Rose adds. “It wasn’t my best game. But, other people have been s*** in training, s*** in games but play every game. It’s not fair.”

“It’s your perspective,” says Mourinho. “It’s fact,” Rose snaps back. “The whole changing room knows it’s fact. It’s not fair.”

Waving a finger in the air and rising from his seat, the frustrated full-back adds: “And I’m going to see Daniel as well so when Daniel is in, tell him I’m looking for him.”

“I think you are an honest guy,” says Mourinho as both men speak over each other. “I think you should. Open your mouth, whenever you want.”

Both men then leave the ­office still talking but walking in opposite directions.

Chairman Levy later explains – first to Mourinho, then to Rose – that while the England defender would ­prefer to go to an elite club, the only offers were from Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Rose who has since returned to Spurs after the end of his Newcastle spell said that he would love to see out his contract with his parent club.

“I am very happy to stay at Tottenham and see my last 10 or 11 months out, I would love to,” he said on the Second Captains podcast. “There is nothing I want more than to play one more time in front of the fans.”