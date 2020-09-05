Ondo: No Point Fighting A Corpse Inside The Coffin, Tinubu Slams PDP

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has likened the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to a corpse inside the coffin.

Speaking during the flag-off of the APC governorship campaign in Akure, Ondo State, Tinubu stated that

Tinubu said: “You don’t fight the PDP. There is no point to fight a corpse inside the coffin, just settle down and calmly nail their coffin.”

The APC National Leader urged members of the party to support the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in his quest for a second term.

“Unity and adherence to collective purpose are hallmarks of progressive politics.

“Our ability to place the public welfare above our ambitions is what differentiates us from the political regressives who would rather that the general welfare suffer so they can fulfil their personal whims and wishes,” he said.