Nigeria Has Not Received Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine – Mamora

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora has said that the country has not received Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Reports surfaced yesterday saying Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria and the Deputy Head of Mission, Alexey Shebarshin, presented the vaccine to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

However, speaking with newsmen, Mamora said that the ambassador only visited the minister to give an update on the vaccine which it is yet to receive.

“We have not yet received the vaccine and, to the best of my knowledge, it is not yet ready. The Russian Ambassador and the Deputy Head of Mission only visited us to give us an update.

“Many other stakeholders joined the meeting virtually. When the vaccine is ready and we have received it, it will be subjected to the usual test by NAFDAC and other relevant authorities.”Mamora said.