My Journey Is Bigger Than Music – Tiwa Savage Inspires Women

Singer Tiwa Savage has used the story of how she was signed to Universal Music Group to inspire women, especially those within her age bracket.

Speaking in an Instagram live session, the singer said that bagging a contract with UMGB at 40 is a sign from God.

“It’s a testimony that one’s life is not over after marriage, having kids or being a single mom,”the songstress added.

“I’m 40 and that’s really hard for a lot of people to believe that I got signed to UMG at that age. It’s just like, how is that possible. But to me, that’s just God telling me that my journey is bigger than music, it’s bigger than just being an African woman.”

“My journey is like to show other women that your life is not over yet because you are married, because you have kids, because you are a single mom, because you’re not in your 20s or in your teens. You can start your dream when God says that’s when you’re supposed to start”, Tiwa said

The singer beckoned on women to type the name Celia in her comment section as a way of promising never to quit until they attain the height they want.

“Please I beg all the beautiful women, ladies and girls on my timeline to make a promise today to never stop trying, type I am Celia in the comment section if you know you gonna make it”, she wrote. Recall that Tiwa Savage recently released her much-anticipated third album dubbed ‘ Celia.’