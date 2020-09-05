Monarch Warns Against The Extinction Of Igbo Language

Eze Okezie Chikere Akwiwu, the Eze-elect of Ogwuaga Abba Autonomous Community in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State, has warned against the extinction of Igbo language.

Expressing fears, the monarch who was made traditional ruler on Sunday, 30th of August 2020, said that Igbo language should be taught in school to prevent its extinction.

“One of my cardinal duties as the new traditional ruler of Abba community is to ensure that our tradition is reinvigorated and the people are empowered economically through skill acquisition programs.

“Our people should add value to our tradition because it is our only identity. Look at the Yorubas and Hausas, they don’t joke with their language.

“Igbo is rich in tradition. Let us all join hands together to save our tradition from collapse,” he said.

The monarch promised to revitalize the Igbo culture which are in consonant with Christianity.