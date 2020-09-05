It’s A Pleasure To Join Everton, Says New Signing Allan

New Everton signing, Allan has revealed his excitement at joining the club, after completing a move to the Toffees from Italian side, Napoli.
Everton have signed Brazilian midfielder Allan on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £25m and becomes the Merseyside club’s second signing of the summer.
“It is a real pleasure to sign for Everton. I am immensely happy to be here,” Allan told Everton’s official website.
“I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I contribute with my performances together with my teammates and that I put in some great games, great performances and win important things.
“It is a club with a rich history in the Premier League, has real ambition and then there is Professor Ancelotti.
“He has done everything possible to bring me here.
IT IS THE SIZE OF THE CLUB AND THE NAME OF THE COACH WHICH MEANS YOU DON’T THINK TWICE ABOUT COMING TO EVERTON.
Allan has nine caps for the Brazil national team and will join up with compatriot Richarlison.
Everton are also closing in on James Rodriguez from Real Madrid and have had a £25m bid accepted by Watford for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.