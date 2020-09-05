It’s A Pleasure To Join Everton, Says New Signing Allan

New Everton signing, Allan has revealed his excitement at joining the club, after completing a move to the Toffees from Italian side, Napoli.

Everton have signed Brazilian midfielder Allan on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £25m and becomes the Merseyside club’s second signing of the summer.

“It is a real pleasure to sign for Everton. I am immensely happy to be here,” Allan told Everton’s official website.

“I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I contribute with my performances together with my teammates and that I put in some great games, great performances and win important things.