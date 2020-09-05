International Flight: Incoming Planes Limited To 200 Passengers Daily

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said that incoming flights are only permitted to carry a maximum of 200 passengers.

This was disclosed in a memo signed by the Director-General of the agency, Musa Nuhu, as the agency released a flight schedule, with international flights begin Saturday, September 5.

Nuhu, however, confirmed, “there is no limit” on the number of outgoing passengers.

“Kindly note due to the limited number of approved incoming passengers (1,280) allowed daily per each airport, it is not possible to accommodate the requested schedule of airlines.

“Each operator has only one frequency on an approved day of operation irrespective of the capacity of aircraft utilised,” it read.

The approved airlines for international flight schedule include Turkish Airlines, Air Senegal, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar, Africa World Airlines (AWA) Ghana for the Lagos and Abuja airports.

Others include Emirates, British Airways, Ethiopian, Asky, Air Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt Air, Delta, Middle East and Kenya Airways.