I Returned To School To Satisfy My Father – Singer Davido

said that he returned to school to satisfy his father before he could concentrate on his music career.

He made this known in an Instagram live chat with Grammy Museum which ensures that inspiring music stories are told to the world.

He said, “In the early stage of my career, I was like a one-man-band. For my first single, I made the beat, and recorded the song myself. I mixed and mastered Dami duro myself. When I was getting bigger, I could no longer do everything myself. Now, I have producers and songwriters who I work with.

“I now believe in collective efforts. The business side of everything is important. Music is just about 30 or40 per cent. Going back to school helped me concentrate. Sometimes in life, you just have to sacrifice. It was something I had to do for my father.”

The Atlanta-born singer said he was inspired by Don Jazzy and D’banj to do African music.

He said, “Coming from Atlanta and just hanging around them inspired me. I remember seeing them with Jay-Z and Kanye West in a room. They had a lot to do with me wanting to do music. My father has also been a mentor.”

He also revealed why he chose not to pursue the family business and be like his billionaire dad.

He said, “It wasn’t that I wanted to rebel; I was just in love with music. I could not concentrate on something else. I was slacking in school and other things I wasn’t supposed to slack in because of my love for music. I had to fight for it. It’s what I knew I was destined to do. I was learning how to record, so I was slacking in other things. Music took over me.”