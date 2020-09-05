COVID-19: Ooni Of Ife Warns Nigerians Against Relaxing Guidelines

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi has said that Nigerians should not relax in the observation of COVID-19 protocols.

The monarch gave the advise hike speaking with State House correspondents after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“No, we cannot relax; it is not possible; COVID-19 is real; we have to keep protecting ourselves.

“ We have to be very careful; thank God the Federal Government is looking at how to open the economy the more.

“We should follow the COVID-19 guidelines, and we should not relax, but what the government is doing is that they are opening up the economy.

“We will continue to live and continue to pray that COVID-19 should finally leave us alone so that we will continue with our normal lives and activities.’’

He acknowledged the effort of traditional rulers whom he said will continue to sensitize against community spreading of COVID-19.

“Some of our people who do not believe in it, we have to let them know.

“We are very fortunate in Nigeria; the cases are sort of mild; but how many people are coming out for the test?

“What is critical is that we have not really had a huge community breakdown, community infections.

“ So, we thank God Almighty that has helped thus far and will also give credit to the people in the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19; they have done very well,’’ he said.