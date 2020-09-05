Cleric Warns Youths Against Social Media Addiction

Joseph Olaoye, pastor of Christ Disciples Church, Ilorin has warned youths against spending their whole time on social media.

Olaoye gave the warning in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said youths in the country are becoming social media freak thereby leading to distraction from other important things.

” The youths are no more focusing on learning trade and other apprentice jobs. They focus more on chatting and watching movies on their phone.

” They prefer to spend more time chatting and uploading pictures on Facebook and Instagram. No time for entrepreneurship skills and creativity anymore.

” The youths are gradually loosing it to social media. They are becoming lazy on daily basis and only care for short cut to survive,” he said.

The Cleric however advised the youths to prioritise their career first before any other alternative fun.

” Prioritise your career first and stop spending 24 hours on phone chatting and uploading. You can plan your future and stop waiting for government to share money everytime,” he said.

He also advised parents to act as a watchdog to their children and stop allowing them free access to phone and social media without strict monitoring and check.( NAN)