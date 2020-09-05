Buhari Mourns Demise Of Family Doctor, Marliya Zayyana

The President’s condolence message was released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

The president maintained that “Marliya was not only a distinguished medical doctor, but she was also a woman of integrity as her tenure the Federal University Dutsinma had testified.”

He added that ”her demise is particularly touching because she was my family doctor in addition to the fact that her brother, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi is also my personal physician.”

Buhari, therefore, described her death “as a personal loss because of our close association with her”.

The president extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Katsina Emirate Council and the Katsina State Government over what he called “the loss of this great, talented, dedicated and selfless medical professional.”(NAN)