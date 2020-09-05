BBNaija: Housemates Are Disrespecting Erica – Kiddwaya Tells Biggie

Kiddwaya has said that the current Head of House in the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show, Erica, is being disrespected by other housemates.

Kiddwaya whose love interest is Erica also pointed out that the housemates are doing so because of Laycon.

“I also felt people are trying to disrespect the Head of House, Erica and that this very unfair,” Kiddwaya said.

He told Biggie that others who held the Head of House post get respected by housemates, but not Erica.

Kiddwaya said, “when there’s a lady involved…let me say when there’s Erica involved, they launch a behaviour, an approach towards her.”

According to him, this disrespect,” stems from if they like you or not. Maybe coming from previous conflicts, I believe she might have had with people. It goes down to Laycon as well, because I think is Vee that has the issue with Erica “