BBNaija: Fans Beg Twitter CEO To Verify Laycon’s Account

Fans of Big Brother Naija season 5 “Lockdown” housemate, Laycon, have taken to Twitter to call on CEO Jack Dorsey to verify his account, @Iamlaycon.
The 26-year-old musician whose real name is Olamilekan Agbeleshe has become fans’ favourite in the ongoing reality TV show.
With the #JackVerifyLaycon currently the number one trending topic on Twitter, the unofficial petition has amassed a total of 78.1K Tweets at the time of this report.
See some of the tweets below:
Even Wikipedia recognizes @itslaycon as a celebrity.💡♥️
No other #bbnaija2020
housemate has a Wiki bio. #JackVerifyLaycon ✊🙏 pic.twitter.com/Gu9SbBoO5V
— Prosperity 🌠 (@ProsperUkpabi) September 5, 2020
OK, @Jack said we should get 5k retweets 🔄 within 24hrs and Laycon will be Verified 💡
ICONs let's do this, we are Massive and big enough 🔥
Retweet and comment with laycon's handle, lets go 👇🏾 #JackVerifyLaycon #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/9hN2PyhXXg
— OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) September 5, 2020
