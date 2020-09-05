BBNaija: Fans Beg Twitter CEO To Verify Laycon’s Account

Fans of Big Brother Naija season 5 “Lockdown” housemate, Laycon, have taken to Twitter to call on CEO Jack Dorsey to verify his account, @Iamlaycon.

The 26-year-old musician whose real name is Olamilekan Agbeleshe has become fans’ favourite in the ongoing reality TV show.

With the #JackVerifyLaycon currently the number one trending topic on Twitter, the unofficial petition has amassed a total of 78.1K Tweets at the time of this report.

See some of the tweets below: