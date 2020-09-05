Home » BBNaija: Fans Beg Twitter CEO To Verify Laycon’s Account

BBNaija: Fans Beg Twitter CEO To Verify Laycon’s Account

By - 52 mins on September 05, 2020

Laycon

Fans of Big Brother Naija season 5 “Lockdown” housemate, Laycon, have taken to Twitter to call on CEO Jack Dorsey to verify his account, @Iamlaycon.

The 26-year-old musician whose real name is Olamilekan Agbeleshe has become fans’ favourite in the ongoing reality TV show.

With the #JackVerifyLaycon currently the number one trending topic on Twitter, the unofficial petition has amassed a total of 78.1K Tweets at the time of this report.

See some of the tweets below:

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.