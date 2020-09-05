Africa’s Weather Supports Scanty Dressing – Aisha Yesufu

A co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, Aisha Yesufu, has said that Africa’s weather is made for scanty dressing.

This she said in reaction to those who claim it is unafrican to dress scantily.

According to her, having tattoos, men braiding hair and scarification are all African before religion came.

She tweeted: “When people say it is unafrican to scantily dress I wonder which Africa? Our weather is made for scanty dressing and that’s how ancestors dressed. Go check the pictures of your grandparents and ancestors. Tattoos, scarification, tribal marks, men plaiting hair are all African

“If you want to say your religious beliefs stop you from dressing scantily then that is your personal business. Don’t impose it on others or say it is unafrican to be scantily dressed. Africans are people with control over their desires. Find your lost control

“For the religious police, you were told to LOWER YOUR GAZE not harass anyone”.