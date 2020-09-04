VIDEO: How US Police Killed 41-Year-Old Black Man, Daniel Prude

A video of how the United States police officers suffocated a 41-year-old black man, Daniel Prude, during an arrest has been released by his family.
Reports revealed that Prude suffered brain damage on March 23, when police placed a spit hood over his head while trying to arrest him. He begged them to remove it but they wouldn’t.
Prude was rushed to the hospital unconscious after the confrontation from the police and was said to have suffered brain damage. He died on March 30 after he was taken off life support.
His death, according to the medical examiner who ruled out homicide, was on account of complications caused by asphyxia from physical restraint.
Prude’s daughter and his family released the video of his fatal arrest on Wednesday, September 2, and they are calling for the prosecution of the officers involved.
