Submission Not For Woman Alone – Daddy Freeze Tells Oyedepo

OAP Daddy Freeze has criticized Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church for saying that a wife has to be totally in submission for a marriage to work.

Oyedepo who gave the advice in a tweet which went viral yesterday said that “a woman who refuses to submit to her husband is disobeying God”.

He wrote: ”The only way to a fruitful marriage is total submission on the part of the wife. Until it is in place, every other thing she tries to do will be out of place. A woman who refuses to submit to her husband is disobeying God. As a woman, you might even be a minister of the gospel, and your husband is not, the Word of God still says to submit yourself to him. A submissive woman is precious in the sight of her husband – Ephesians 5:22″.

In reaction, Daddy Freeze revealed that submission goes both ways and not recommended for a woman alone.

”Dear Bishop Oyedepo, submission goes both ways. It’s not reserved for women alone, rather both the husband and wife MUST submit to one another.

Ephesians 5:21

New International Version

Submit to one another out of reverence for Christ.

Now, let us always endeavor to quote scripture in context. We shouldn’t leave out the instruction given to the men, who must also be prepared to DIE for their wives like Christ died for the church, or is this because we live in a patriarchal and misogynistic society that we adopt one and leave out the other?

Ephesians 5:25

New Living Translation

For husbands, this means love your wives, just as Christ loved the church. He gave up his life for her.

Furthermore, men are instructed to love their wives as they love themselves, before they receive respect. If a man cheats on his wife, beats her or doesn’t take care of her financially, how can he disillusion himself into believing that he’d get submission and respect from her?

Ephesians 5:33

New Living Translation

So again I say, each man must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.”