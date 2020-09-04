Parents Of Daughters In This Age Are Ignorant — Kemi Olunloyo

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has said that she’s glad she doesn’t have any daughter because parents of daughters of today are careless and ignorant people.
According to her, the things that made the parents of her time circumcise their daughters are now being celebrated.
She shared: “I have three sons and very glad I never had daughters even though I’m someone’s daughter. I feel sometimes that parents of daughter these days are useless carefree ignorant people. In my days, they were busy circumcising us and taking away our sexuality because of this.
“Nobody knew social media will exist when I was this age. Today, Look: Mummy calm down boy, lil lookalike 3BG Cubana kid drinking beer and this little girl all need to stay off social media. When this girl is raped by a neighbour, cousin, school classmate or others, the parents will forget that they sexualized their daughter online”.
