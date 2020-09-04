Osun Residents Protest Fuel Price, Electricity Tariff Increase

Members of the Coalition for Civil Societies in Osun State have taken to the streets to protest the hike in electricity tariff and petrol price.

Recall that the Federal Government on Wednesday increased the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to N151.56 per litre from N138.62 per litre but later reduced it to N147.67.

Also, Nigerians got a double shock when the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved an increase in electricity tariff with effect from September 1, 2020.

The move has received wide condemnation for the general public due to the harsh economic conditions and difficulty in the standard of living that has come as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has caused massive job loss and an increase in the unemployment rate in Nigeria.

The protesters, on Friday, lamented that “approval of new electricity tariff and increment in the pump price of petrol is the highest level of insensitivity and wickedness from President Muhammad Buhari-led All Progressives Congress government.”