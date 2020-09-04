Only Buhari Can Look Obasanjo In The Eye And Survive It – Adesina

Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Femi Adesina has said that it is only President Muhammadu Buhari that can confront ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo and survive it.
Adesina made this known in an article published on his website titled ‘Buhari Applause for Akinwumi Adesina’.
He said, “If America and some other world powers come after you, you have every right to shiver in the broiling sun.
“It’s like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo telling you to dismount from the horse of leadership in Nigeria.
“Only a Muhammadu Buhari can look him straight in the eyes, and say; No sir. And survive it.”
