Obaseki Vows To Help Repentant Yahoo Boys Get Legal Employment

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has vowed to help repentant yahoo boys in the state with legal employment if re-elected in the forthcoming elections.

Peaking during the People’s Democratic Party’s ward-to-ward combined campaign rally at wards six, seven and nine at Uselu, in Egor Local Government Area of the state ahead of the governorship election billed for Sept. 19.

He further disclosed that his administration had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a 500-kilometre fibre across Benin.

Obaseki also said the government planned to train repentant youth hitherto engaged in internet fraud so that they could embrace legal means of livelihood and be gainfully employed.

Obaseki also stated that his administration had done more than 2,000 projects since the inception of the administration in 2016, adding that those saying that the administration had done nothing in terms of projects in the state were not sincere, adding that the records were there to show.

He noted that his administration had kept fate with its electioneering promises of 2016 and solicited for the votes of the people to continue to deliver the dividend of democracy. (NAN)