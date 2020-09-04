Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Friday, September 4, 2020

Below are some of the top news from Nigerian Newspapers today, Friday, September 4, 2020.

1. The Nigerian government has ordered the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to commence preparation for the reopening of its orientation camps across the country.

Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, on Thursday, said NYSC should ensure measure to ensure safety of against COVID-19 is put in place.

2. The Nigerian Government on Thursday adjusted the curfew to 12 midnight to 4 am.

National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, who made this known in Abuja during the task force’s press briefing, said that bars and nightclubs will remain closed till further notice.

3. The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has joined other Distribution Companies across the country in the implementation of the new service reflective tariff.

The implementation which was effective Tuesday, September 1, 2020 is in compliance with the Order by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) dated 27th August, 2020.

4. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the third phase of the National Response on COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, announced the president’s approval during the PTF daily briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

5. The federal government on Thursday, made it clear that only approved airlines will be allowed into Nigeria’s airspace, as international flights resume September 5.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, during the media briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, noted that only the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, would reopen for international travels.

6. The federal government has informed international travelers to obtain their COVID-19 results before flying in or out of Nigeria.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who spoke on Thursday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, said passengers must register online, pay for COVID-19 test fee and upload the negative result not older than 72 hours before boarding.

7. The federal government says the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) will be merged.

Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who said this while briefing newsmen on Thursday, noted that the oil sector regulatory agencies will become one as contained in the new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

8. There was a mild drama on Thursday in Imo State following the emergence of two candidates in a senatorial primaries organised by All Progressives Congress, APC to elect a candidate to represent the for the October 31 by-election for Imo North senatorial district.

In one of the primaries conducted by a faction of the APC, Frank Ibezim scored 13,637 votes to emerge Senatorial candidate, while in another factional APC primary, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume who polled 22,944 votes was declared winner of the contest by a member of the election panel, Umar Gana.

9. The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday expressed his support for the hike in electricity tariff and fuel pump price.

Abiodun said it was not possible to enjoy lower price when the price of crude oil is low and still expect to enjoy same price when the price of crude goes up.

10. The Katsina State Police Command on Thursday paraded about 50 suspected bandits.

Sanusi Buba Sanusi, Commissioner of Police in the state, who spoke with journalists, said 220 cows were rescued during the second quarter of its ongoing onslaught against banditry, armed robbery, cattle rustling and kidnapping.