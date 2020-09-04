Nigeria Will Suffer If Judicial Officers Are Neglected – CJN Mohammed

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Tanko Mohammed has said that the judiciary should not be deprived of infrastructure or else there will be a grave effect on Nigeria.

The CJN made the statement at the commissioning of the 24-bedroom duplex in Rivers State which was built for judges of Rivers State origin in Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma Judges Quarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Lagos and Rivers States rank among the most litigious states. The implication is that manpower and materials are perennially stretched far beyond limit to attend to the large number of cases filed daily.

“That explains the enormity of work before judges. A good car, shelter and good welfare package are some of those things that can serve as magic wand to bring out the best from them.

“Whenever, we deliberately or inadvertently toil with the welfare of judicial officers, we are unconsciously inflicting a debilitating wound on the conscience of the nations.

“We are not ignorant of Governor Nyesom Wike’s huge investment to improve infrastructure of federal courts. You are today also giving to Judges a life long accommodation on owner- occupier basis, ” he said.

In his address, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said that his administration will ensure that the judiciary gets the support needed to place it on a pedestal of efficiency and productivity.

“There is need to guarantee judicial independence and secure effective administration of justice. These are the overriding consideration for the unprecedented investment we have made in our judicial system.”x

“I cannot think of any state government with similar welfare scheme we have made. This will have profound and positive impact on judicial officers.

“We have moved our Judiciary from the valley of neglect to an enviable hilltop of independence, capacity and effectiveness,” he stated.