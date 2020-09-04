I Will Build 20-Century Economy If Made President – Orji Uzor Kalu

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu has said that if he’s elected president of Nigeria, he will build a 20th-century economy.

Kalu who spoke in a radio programme in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, said that he’s capable of doing the job if Nigerians required it of him.

“The problem is who is capable of doing the job. For now, I am focusing on my constituency; there is a lot of job to be done.

“If the people of Nigeria want me to be president, they will show the hand. I can do the job. I can build a 20th-century economy for our people,” Kalu said.