I Wanted To Leave Man United After First Training – Alexis Sanchez

Inter Milan forward, Alexis Sanchez has said that he wanted to leave after his first training with Manchester United which he joined in January 2018.

The Chilean who joined United from Arsenal said he asked to terminate his contract because he felt something that lingered on for months.

Sanchez was later loaned to Inter Milan where he has now signed a permanent deal.

“After the first training session I realised many things, I came home and asked my family and my manager if I could not break the contract and return to Arsenal, something did not fit me, but I had already signed,” Sanchez said.

“Months passed and I kept feeling the same. We were not united as a team at that time.

“The journalists also spoke without knowing and it hurt. Former players also spoke and had no idea what was happening inside the club. And they hurt me.

“A player also depends on the internal environment, that we need to be a family. We weren’t like that, and it was reflected on the field. If someone had to be blamed, they blamed me.

“I do self-criticism and should have played better. But I was always blamed, even if I played for a few minutes.”