Falz Reacts As Lagos State Demands 5% Levy From Content Creators

Rapper Folarin Falana also known as Falz has reacted to the 5 percent levy placed by the Lagos State Government on all audio and visual content.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a copy of a notice which the Lagos State Government issued to the Managing Director of Iroko TV.

The notice reads in part: “We hereby request the immediate payment of 5% levy on all audio and visual content produced, sold, distributed, marketed, exhibited, streamed, downloaded and shared across all physical and digital platform situate, lying and being within the state.”

The development obviously didn’t it well with Falz who asked, “What is this joke?.”