Don’t Run Away To Europe, America – Oyedepo Tells Nigerians

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has advised Nigerians against running away from the country to Europe or America.

The clergyman who took to social media with the advice said that Nigeria has whatever they seem to be going in search of outside of the country.

Oyedepo said, “There is a future in what you are doing. You do not need to run away to Europe or America. There is nothing anywhere else that is not where you are. Therefore, you are not created to be a beggar”.

A few weeks ago, the outspoken clergyman said that he’s not bothered by insults thrown at him by people.

He said, “If I ever preached a message where there is no laughter, don’t listen to it. I have been laughing like this 76 till forever since I found Matthew 6:33. I have been laughing at the devil and smiling as I serve. You insult me, I enjoy it. You insult me and I stop going to work because you insult, I will be a big fool. I am going to work”.