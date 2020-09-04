Buhari Promises Support For Families Impacted By Flood In Jigawa

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured families impacted by flooding in several communities in Jigawa State of timely support from the Federal Government.
Commiserating with families who lost loved ones, farmlands, means of livelihood & property in the ravaging floods in the State, the President directs the National Emergency Management Agency (@nemanigeria) and other relevant government agencies to urgently assess the situation in the affected areas with a view to providing the needed humanitarian supplies.
President Buhari, while commending the prompt response by the Jigawa State government, expresses solidarity with them during this difficult time, assuring of the readiness of the Federal Government to deploy the much-needed assistance as required.
The President would continue to follow very closely reports of flood situation across the country, and ensure that relevant Federal agencies are well prepared to respond to such disasters and mitigate associated risks.
