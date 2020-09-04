Home » BREAKING: Nigeria Receives Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine

BREAKING: Nigeria Receives Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine

By - 28 mins on September 04, 2020
Coronavirus: FG Gives Update On Four Chinese Quarantined In Plateau

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister for Health/Twitter

The Federal Government has received Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine samples in Abuja on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, received the samples from Russia’s Ambassador to the country, Alexey Shebarshin.

According to Ehanire, the vaccine will be review by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control and the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development.

This comes weeks after President Vladimir Putin of Russia announced a breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 with the discovery of a vaccine named “Sputnik V”.

He also said that the vaccine is safe and that it has been administered on his daughter.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.