BREAKING: Nigeria Receives Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine

The Federal Government has received Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine samples in Abuja on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, received the samples from Russia’s Ambassador to the country, Alexey Shebarshin.
According to Ehanire, the vaccine will be review by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control and the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development.
This comes weeks after President Vladimir Putin of Russia announced a breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 with the discovery of a vaccine named “Sputnik V”.
He also said that the vaccine is safe and that it has been administered on his daughter.
