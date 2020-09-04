BREAKING: International Flights To Resume In Lagos, Abuja Airports Sept 5

The Federal Government has announced the reopening of the Lagos and Abuja airports for international flights.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who stated that the flights which were shut down in March due to coronavirus pandemic will resume on September 5, 2020.

He shared on his official Twitter handle: “I am very glad to announce the reopening of Abuja and Lagos airports for international flights for the 5th of September, 2020. We remain grateful for your understanding and patience towards our collective safety. Earlier tweet deleted due to date error. Apologies, my bad!”.

More details later…