BREAKING: I Will Continue At Barcelona, Lionel Messi Breaks Silence

Argentine star Lionel Messi has broken the silence amidst Barcelona exit saga, stating that he has decided to stay at the club.

This is coming after a series of meetings between his father who doubles as his agent, Jorge Messi, and the Barcelona board who insist he won’t leave as a free agent except any club meet his €700 million (£624m) release clause.

Having made this u-turn, the 33-year-old might end up leaving his boyhood club for free come next season.

“I thought and was sure that I was free to leave, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not,” he said.

“Now they cling to the fact that I did not say it before June 10, when it turns out that on June 10 we were competing for La Liga in the middle of this awful coronavirus and this disease altered all the season.

“And this is the reason why I am going to continue in the club. Now I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the €700 million (£624m) clause, and that this is impossible.”