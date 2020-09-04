Billions Have Been Spent On Security In Kaduna – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said that billions have been spent in the last five years by the state government to provide peace.

El-rufai made this known yesterday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, while speaking with 22 Christian and Muslim leaders in the state.

The governor said that the diversity of faith in the state shouldn’t lead to violence but should be a source of unity.

He said: “The decision to gather leaders of faith in a joint endeavour for peace and harmony in our state reflects our belief that religion does not have to divide.

“The diversity of faith can be a vehicle for unity when adherents respect the right of every human being to life, liberty and livelihood, as creatures of God,” he said.

The religious leaders used the opportunity to advised adherents of their faith to desist from whatever will lead to violence in the state.