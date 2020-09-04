Arsenal Legend Advised Me Before Joining Man Utd – Van De Beek

New Manchester United signing Donny van de Beek admits he has received advice about the Premier League from father-in-law Dennis Bergkamp.

Van de Beek has joined United from Ajax on a five-year contract.

And the midfielder revealed that Bergkamp – father of his partner Estelle and one of Arsenal’s greatest ever players – has spoken to him about moving to English football.

Van de Beek told De Telegraaf: “My father in law Dennis Bergkamp obviously played for another club, but he’s a legend in England and knows exactly how it all goes in the Premier League.

“He keeps telling me that it’s incredibly fun and also very tough to play there. I’m going to prepare myself for that.” [TB]