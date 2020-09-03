Why I Can’t Have A Relationship With Erica Outside BBNaija – Kiddwaya

Reality TV star, Kiddwaya has revealed why he cannot have a relationship with his love interest, Erica, as soon as the BBNaija 2020 show is over.

Kiddwaya told her that he wants to be more independent and that he’s not ready to bring in a girl because of the difficult life he lives.

He, however, promised to hang out with her when lever he’s in Lagos.

Kiddwaya said: “Someone can show you one side of their life, If you are smart enough you will depict the other side. I don’t want to make promises to you on what will happen outside the house.

“I would see you when I’m in Lagos, we hang out with housemates.

“I have my reasons for not giving you more and this is me doing what I feel is right for me and you.

“There are a million guys out there for you and everyone is different

“Me showing you more of my life would lead you on and I don’t want to be lying to you. Even if I show you the other side of me, you wouldn’t believe me.

“My life is very difficult to bring girls in. I’m not ready because I need to be more independent.

“I don’t know what future holds or fate.”