New Manchester United signing, Van De Beek has revealed that he chose his jersey number in honour of his friend who was diagnosed to be brain damage.

Van De Beek was signed from Ajax on a deal worth 39 million euros ($46 million).

The 23-year old Netherland international who got the number 34 shirt said he requested for it to honour his friend Abdelhak Nouri who offered rn damage during a pre-season your with Ajax in 2017.

He said, “This is a special thing for me because my good friend Abdelhak Nouri… maybe you know the story, he had a heart attack and he’s a good friend of mine.

“I’m really close with his family and his brother is one of my best friends and I talk a lot with them.

“So I decided to take his old number on my shirt and I want to get good memories with this number.”