Uti Nwachukwu Slams Nigerians As Erica Confessed Sex With Kiddwaya

BBA winner, Uti Nwachukwu has described Nigerians as hypocrites for slamming Erica after she confessed to have had sex with Kiddwaya in the BBNaija show.

Erica made the confession to Neo while revealing that she won’t watch clips from her time in the house when she leaves for home.

She said, “When I go home I don’t even want to watch clips from my stay at the HoH room.

“I did everything intimate while in the HoH room.”

Her confession earned backlash on Twitter as many Nigerians castigated her thereby drawing the attention of Uti Nwachukwu.

He wrote: “If you are not a Virgin, If you have ever made out and you condemn Erica because of any fabricated nonsense, then 600 years of suffering for you and your cohorts.

“It’s always the struggling ones that blab, Self righteous stupidity going on everywhere!

“The ones wey dem de useless for bed turn to dustbin because of small thing like transport fare and even visa or money to eat go still join de abuse Erica! Tufiakwa!

“At least star girl #Bbnaija Erica is enjoying hours and hours of Billionaire orgasms not suffer head 5mins tickling.”