TUC Labels Fuel Price, Electricity Tariff Increase Act Of Wickedness

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria has labelled the increase in petrol price and electricity tariff as an act of wickedness by the government.



The congress made this known on Thursday in a statement titled, ‘Killing the dead,’ and signed by its president, Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary-General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi.

It said, “For the umpteenth time, we have complained about the gradual and steady annihilation of Nigeria in the light of government action.

“Like the book by George Orwell, titled ‘1884’, the government and its agencies have resorted to doing the opposite of what they were set up to do. Government, instead of providing welfare, is killing the people systematically.”

The TUC said increasing petrol prices and electricity tariffs, among others, “at a time people are losing jobs, businesses are not moving in the light of COVID-19, is, to say the least, wicked.”

The union added, “They have developed a thick skin that our pleas and cries no longer mean anything to them. No government has raped this country like the present one; ironically it has enjoyed our understanding the most.

“They beat us and when we cry, they send security operatives after us or force us to pay a fine of N5m for ‘’hate speech’’. Our patience has run out.

“In droves, Nigerians flee the shores of this country. Just two days ago, we protested the hike in electricity tariff and sadly, yesterday, they slammed us with fuel [price] hike at a time countries like Ghana and Canada are giving out palliatives to cushion the effects of coronavirus pandemic. It is difficult to cope in this circumstance.

“Do we still wonder why unemployment and insecurity have increased? This is disgustingly shameful. We urge government to listen to the voice of reason and reverse the [petrol] price immediately.

“Stop pushing Nigerians to the wall. This is too daring.

“The Congress is calling a meeting of its organs to take decisions on this obnoxious move.

“The dead are dying again; stop killing the dead!”