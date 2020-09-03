NYSC Vows To Prosecute Fraudulent Ex-Corp Members

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has promised to revisit the case of ex-corps members who used fraudulent means to pass through the scheme.

This was disclosed by Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim while speaking at a meeting with officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ibrahim said that the move which involves the partnership of ICPC will rid corrupt people from the nation.

“Those who attempt to illegally participate in the program of the scheme or have participated in the past through fraudulent means will be prosecuted when discovered,” Brigadier-General Ibrahim said.

“It must also be noted that the scheme will not entertain any request for respite or leniency by those who deliberately participate illegally in this program and are seeking restitution for their past fraudulent acts.

“We will always allow the law to take its course on such matters through the prosecution of such persons and organisations or institutions who aided and abetted them.”

Over 250,000 graduates pass through the scheme annually to gain work experience in different locations across the country.