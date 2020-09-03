Leicester Sign Full-Back Timothy Castagne From Atalanta

Leicester signed Belgian international full-back Timothy Castagne from Atalanta on Thursday for a reported £21.5 million ($29 million).
Castagne, 24, has won seven caps for Belgium and can operate on either side of the defence.
He played 33 times for Atalanta last season as the Bergamo-based side finished third in Serie A for the second year running and also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Castagne is a replacement for Ben Chilwell, who Leicester recently sold to Chelsea for £50 million, and joins follow Belgium internationals Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet at the King Power Stadium.
AFP
