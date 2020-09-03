Leicester Sign Full-Back Timothy Castagne From Atalanta

Castagne, 24, has won seven caps for Belgium and can operate on either side of the defence.

He played 33 times for Atalanta last season as the Bergamo-based side finished third in Serie A for the second year running and also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Castagne is a replacement for Ben Chilwell, who Leicester recently sold to Chelsea for £50 million, and joins follow Belgium internationals Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet at the King Power Stadium.

AFP